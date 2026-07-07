Match details Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants The hundred The Hundred, Women 28.07.2026

The hundred

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MAN
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Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, July 28, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sunrisers Leeds Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Ballinger Grace, Claridge Ella, Cross Kate, Davidson-Richards Alice, Fraser Katherine, Heath Bess, Higham Lucy, Litchfield Phoebe, Perrin Davina, Potts Grace, Smith Linsey, Sutherland Annabel, Turner Sophia, Wareham Georgia
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Manchester Super Giants Squad

PlayersBryce Kathryn, Carter Darcey, Dottin Deandra, Ecclestone Sophie, Filer Lauren, Gaur Mahika, Gregory Danielle, Jones Evelyn, Kerr Amelia, MacGregor Esmae, McCaughan Ella, Monaghan Alice, Mooney Beth, Morris Fi, Smale Seren
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Venue Guide

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