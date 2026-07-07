Squads Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants The hundred The Hundred, Women 28.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Cross Kate
bowler
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Filer Lauren
bowler
Fraser Katherine
bowler
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Perrin Davina
all rounder
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Potts Grace
bowler
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Smith Linsey
bowler
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Turner Sophia
bowler
Morris Fi
bowler
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
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