Squads Sunrisers Leeds vs Manchester Super Giants The hundred The Hundred, Women 28.07.2026

The hundred

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SUN
MAN
MAN

Playing

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SUN
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MAN
First TeamSecond Team
Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Heath Bess

wicket keeper

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Kerr Amelia

all rounder

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Morris Fi

bowler

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Bench

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SUN
MAN
MAN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet