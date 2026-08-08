Match details Somerset vs Surrey First class County Championship 24.09.2026

First class

SOM
SOM
SUR
SUR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 24, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAbell Tom, Ball Jake, Banton Tom, Goldsworthy Lewis, Gregory Lewis, Hill Finley James, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Lammonby Tom, Leach Jack, Meredith Riley, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Rew James, Rew Thomas, Roberts Kian, Sams Daniel, Shaw Josh, Smeed Will, Theedom James, Thomas Joshua F, Vaughan Archie M
Benchno information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Albert Ralphie, Barnwell Nathan, Blake Josh, Burns Rory, Chahar Rahul, Clark Jordan, Ealham Thomas Mark, Fisher Matthew, Foakes Ben, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Majid Yousef, Patel Ryan, Pope Ollie, Sibley Dominic, Smith Jamie, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Thomas Adam Roger George, Topley Reece
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet