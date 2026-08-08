Match details Surrey vs Glamorgan First class County Championship 15.09.2026

First class

SUR
SUR
GLA
GLA

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 15, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Albert Ralphie, Barnwell Nathan, Blake Josh, Burns Rory, Chahar Rahul, Clark Jordan, Ealham Thomas Mark, Fisher Matthew, Foakes Ben, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Majid Yousef, Patel Ryan, Pope Ollie, Sibley Dominic, Smith Jamie, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Thomas Adam Roger George, Topley Reece
Benchno information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersByrom Eddie, Carlson Kiran, Cooke Chris, Crane Mason, Dickson Sean, Douthwaite Daniel, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Franco Romano, Gorvin Andrew William, Hadley Ryan, Harris James, Hope-Bell, Hurle Henry Ellis, Ingram Colin, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Leonard Ned, McAndrew Nathan John, McIlroy Jamie, Morris Ben, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Norton Tom, Root Billy, Smale William, Tribe Asa Mark, van der Gugten Tim, Zain ul Hasan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet