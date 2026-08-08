Match details Sussex vs Surrey First class County Championship 08.09.2026

First class

SUS
SUS
SUR
SUR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, September 08, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sussex Squad

PlayersAlsop Tom, Archer Jofra, Borromeo Alexander, Briggs Danny, Campbell Jack, Carson Jack, Carter Oliver, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Crocombe Henry T, Currie Bradley, Finn Steven, Foreman Bertie, Goodman Dominic Charles, Haines Tom, Henry Troy, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Hughes Daniel, Hunt Sean Frank, Ibrahim Danial, Jamie Atkins, Karvelas Aristides, Khan Shadab, Lamb Danny, Lawrence Louie, Leaning Jack, Lenham Archie, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, Mills Tymal, Moore Ollie, Oosthuizen Nantes, Price Tom, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rawlins Delray, Robinson Oliver, Rogers Henry P, Sandhu Gurinder, Seales Jayden, Shipley Henry, Simpson John, Smith Steve, Smith Steven Barry, Tear Charlie, Thomas George, Trainer Ramsay, Unadkat Jaydev, Ward Harrison
Benchno information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Albert Ralphie, Barnwell Nathan, Blake Josh, Burns Rory, Chahar Rahul, Clark Jordan, Ealham Thomas Mark, Fisher Matthew, Foakes Ben, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Lawes Thomas Edward, Lawrence Dan, Majid Yousef, Patel Ryan, Pope Ollie, Sibley Dominic, Smith Jamie, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Thomas Adam Roger George, Topley Reece
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Match has not started yet