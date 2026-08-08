Match details Sussex vs Surrey First class County Championship 08.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|County Championship 2026
|Date:
|Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, September 08, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Sussex Squad
Surrey Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet