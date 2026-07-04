London Spirit Cricket Team Players

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London Spirit

Kapp, Marizanne

South Africa

Norris, Tara

England

Burns, Erin

Australia

Knight, Heather

England

Harris, Grace

Australia

Sharma, Deepti

India

Wong, Issy

England

Jones, Amy

England

Glenn, Sarah

England

Gibson, Danielle

England

Dean, Charlie

England

de Klerk, Nadine

South Africa

Kalis, Sterre

Netherlands

Kerr, JM

New Zealand

Gaur, Mahika

United Arab Emirates

Dattani, Naomi

England

Jones, Hannah

England

Smale, Seren

England

Chathli, Kira Meghan

England

Harman, Nancy

England

Griffith, Cordelia

England

Gray, Eva

England

Coppack, Kate Louise

England

Turner, Phoebe

England

Holland, Niamh

England

Kelly, Marie

England

Higham, Lucy

England

Munro, Sophie

England

Groves, Josie

England

Freeborn, Abbey

England

Brewer, Chloe

England

Anderson, Ellie

England

Pavely, Charis

England

Norgrove, Abigale

England

Jones, Hannah

England

Redmayne, Georgia

Australia

Knott, Charli

Australia

Tyson, Rebecca

Johnson, Trudy

England

Barnes, Olivia