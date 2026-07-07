Squads Derbyshire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup 21.07.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Ackermann Colin
all rounder
Ali Haider
bowler
Aldridge Kasey
all rounder
Amir Mohammad
bowler
Bailey Archie
no information yet
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Boland Scott
bowler
Brown Pat
bowler
Borthwick Scott
all rounder
Came Harry
batsman
Bowman Robbie
no information yet
Chappell Zak
bowler
Burnham Jack
batsman
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Bushnell Jonathan James
batsman
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Carse Brydon
bowler
Dupavillon Daryn
bowler
Clark Graham
batsman
Fletcher Cam
wicket keeper
Conners Sam
bowler
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Coughlin Paul
all rounder
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Dwarshuis Ben
bowler
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
Foulkes Zak
batsman
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Gay Emilio
batsman
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Gibson Oliver James
bowler
Khan Zaman
bowler
Glover Brandon
bowler
Killoran Harry
all rounder
Hogg Daniel Maxwell
bowler
Lamb Matthew
batsman
Killeen Mitchell Jack
all rounder
Ljubojevic Suzie
all rounder
Leede Bas de
all rounder
Lloyd David
batsman
Lees Alex
batsman
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Lewis Jon
bowler
McKiernan MH
bowler
Mackintosh Tom
batsman
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Moore Harry John
bowler
McKinney Ben Stewart
batsman
Morley Jack
bowler
Minto James
no information yet
Patel Samit
all rounder
Mustard Haydon Samuel
no information yet
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Parkinson Callum
bowler
Reece Luis
all rounder
Parnell Wayne
bowler
Sidebottom Ryan
bowler
Patel Ajaz
bowler
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Potts Matty
bowler
Thomson Alex
all rounder
Pretorius Migael
bowler
Tickner Blair
bowler
Raine Ben
all rounder
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Rhodes Will
all rounder
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Robinson Luke
no information yet
Match has not started yet