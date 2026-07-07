Squads Derbyshire vs Durham List a One-Day Cup 21.07.2026

List a

DER
DER
DUR
DUR

Playing

DER
DER
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Ackermann Colin

all rounder

Aldridge Kasey

all rounder

Bailey Archie

no information yet

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Brown Pat

bowler

Borthwick Scott

all rounder

Came Harry

batsman

Bowman Robbie

no information yet

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Fletcher Cam

wicket keeper

Coughlin Paul

all rounder

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Gay Emilio

batsman

Killoran Harry

all rounder

Ljubojevic Suzie

all rounder

Leede Bas de

all rounder

Lees Alex

batsman

Lewis Jon

bowler

Minto James

no information yet

Patel Samit

all rounder

Mustard Haydon Samuel

no information yet

Reece Luis

all rounder

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Thomson Alex

all rounder

Raine Ben

all rounder

Rhodes Will

all rounder

Robinson Luke

no information yet

Bench

DER
DER
DUR
DUR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet