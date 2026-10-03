Match details South Australia vs Queensland Bulls First class Sheffield Shield 19.10.2026

First class

RED
RED
BUL
BUL

Match Info

Match:Sheffield Shield 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 06, 2026 - Thursday, March 25, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 19, 2026 12:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

South Australia Squad

PlayersAgar Wes, Brazell Kyle, Buckingham Jordan, Cahill Aidan, Carder Jake, Carey Alex, Conway Harry, Doggett Brendan, Drew Daniel, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Grant David, Head Travis, Higgins Isaac, Hunt Henry, Johnson Spencer, Kelly Thomas, Lehmann Jake, Manenti Benjamin, Matthias Harry, McAndrew Nathan John, McSweeney Nathan, Nielsen Harry, Pope Lloyd, Scott Liam, Smith Kelvin, Thornton Henry
Benchno information yet

Queensland Bulls Squad

PlayersBartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bryant Max, Burdon Hugo, Burns Joe, Clayton Jack, Edwards Blake, Jain Aryan, Khawaja Usman, Labuschagne Marnus, McDermott Ben, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Sandhu Gurinder, Sinfield Jack, Steketee Mark, Street Bryce, Sully Connor, Swepson Mitch, Weibgen Hugh, Whitney Tom, Wildermuth Jack
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet