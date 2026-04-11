Match details Durham vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 11.04.2026

List a

DUR
DUR

154

LAT
LAT

303

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Durham won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, April 11, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersMarlow Emma, Wilson Tahlia, Armitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Turner Phoebe, Fraser Katherine, Turner Sophia, Filer Lauren, Levick Katie
BenchRobson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Thompson Grace

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersJones Evelyn, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie, Morris Fi, Lister Ailsa, Cross Kate, Ecclestone Sophie, Norris Tara, Potts Grace
BenchBell Olivia, Carter Darcey, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Gaur Mahika, Graham Phoebe, Heap Liberty, Jones Hannah, Kesteven Tilly, King Alana, Mack Katie, Morris Sophie, Rainey Hannah

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet