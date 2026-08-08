Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 06.09.2026

List a

LAT
LAT
DUR
DUR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, September 06, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersBell Olivia, Carter Darcey, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Cross Kate, Ecclestone Sophie, Gaur Mahika, Johnson Grace M, Jones Evelyn, Jones Hannah, Kesteven Tilly, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby, Lister Ailsa, Morris Fi, Morris Sophie, Norris Tara, Penna Madeline, Potts Grace, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie
Benchno information yet

Durham Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Dobson Leah, Filer Lauren, Fraser Katherine, Glen Abigail, Heath Bess, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie, Marlow Emma, Robson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Scott Lizzie, Thompson Grace, Turner Phoebe, Turner Sophia, Villiers Mady, Wilson Tahlia, Windsor Emily
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet