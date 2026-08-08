Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 06.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, September 06, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Lancashire Thunder Squad
|Players
|Bell Olivia, Carter Darcey, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Cross Kate, Ecclestone Sophie, Gaur Mahika, Johnson Grace M, Jones Evelyn, Jones Hannah, Kesteven Tilly, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby, Lister Ailsa, Morris Fi, Morris Sophie, Norris Tara, Penna Madeline, Potts Grace, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie
|Bench
|no information yet
Durham Squad
|Players
|Armitage Hollie, Dobson Leah, Filer Lauren, Fraser Katherine, Glen Abigail, Heath Bess, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie, Marlow Emma, Robson Harriet, Rodgers Mia, Scott Lizzie, Thompson Grace, Turner Phoebe, Turner Sophia, Villiers Mady, Wilson Tahlia, Windsor Emily
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet