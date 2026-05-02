Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 02.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|Lancashire Thunder won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, May 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Lancashire Thunder Squad
|Players
|Jones Evelyn, Lamb Emma, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie, Morris Fi, Lister Ailsa, Cross Kate, Gaur Mahika, Potts Grace, Jones Hannah, Villiers Mady
|Bench
|Carter Darcey, Ecclestone Sophie, Lewis Gaby, Norris Tara
Hampshire Squad
|Players
|McCaughan Ella, Bouchier Maia, Norgrove Abigale, Dattani Naomi, Southby Rhianna, Sturge Megan, Harman Nancy, Wellington Amanda, Hardwick Hannah, Gibb Daisy, Tyson Rebecca
|Bench
|Kemp Freya, Smith Linsey, Sweet Francesca, Tulloch Poppy
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet