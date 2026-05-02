Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 02.05.2026

List a

LAT
LAT

157

HAM
HAM

153

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Lancashire Thunder won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersJones Evelyn, Lamb Emma, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie, Morris Fi, Lister Ailsa, Cross Kate, Gaur Mahika, Potts Grace, Jones Hannah, Villiers Mady
BenchCarter Darcey, Ecclestone Sophie, Lewis Gaby, Norris Tara

Hampshire Squad

PlayersMcCaughan Ella, Bouchier Maia, Norgrove Abigale, Dattani Naomi, Southby Rhianna, Sturge Megan, Harman Nancy, Wellington Amanda, Hardwick Hannah, Gibb Daisy, Tyson Rebecca
BenchKemp Freya, Smith Linsey, Sweet Francesca, Tulloch Poppy

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet