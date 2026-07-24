Match details Yorkshire vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 26.08.2026

List a

YOR
YOR
SUR
SUR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 26, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBlackwell Ines, Boyce Georgie, Campbell Ami, Cooper Claudie, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Glenn Sarah, Hall Grace, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Langston Beth, Rainey Hannah, Slater Rachel, Thomas Erin, Thomas Olivia, Ward Maddie, Winfield Lauren, Woolston Jessica
Benchno information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersBrown Maitlan, Burke Emily, Capsey Alice, Chathli Kira Meghan, Chatterji Priyanaz, Coleman Tilly, Cranstone Aylish, Davidson-Richards Alice, Dhaliwal Ivreen K, Dunkley Sophia, Franklin Phoebe, Gregory Danielle, Harris Laura, King Rachel, Lambert Charlotte, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Miles Bethan, Monaghan Alice, Scholfield Paige, Smith Bryony, Spence Jemima, Wyatt Danielle
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet