Match details Tuskers vs Mid West Rhinos List a Pro50 Championship 08.11.2026

List a

TUS
TUS
MWR
MWR

Match Info

Match:Pro50 Championship 26/27
Date:Friday, October 23, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 08, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tuskers Squad

PlayersAkbar Hamid Ali, Bechani Tanatswa, Chari Brian, Chigoma Allan, Chimusoro Munashe, Chiradza Alvin, Dube Mgcini, Haukozi S, James Brandon, Jongwe Luke, Madande Clive, Makoni Tanunurwa, Maposa Tawanada, Masuku Ernest, Mboyi Dalubhle, Mpofu Chris, Mpofu Nkosana, Mupariwa Taffy, Mupembe Adrian, Musekwa Sheunopa, Naqvi Awad, Ndlovu Ainsley, Nzvenga Dylan, Qadri Hamidullah, Riaz Mamoon Ur, Shara Arnold, Shumba Milton, Tinotenda Tinashe Maphosa, Tshuma Charlton, Williams Sean
Benchno information yet

Mid West Rhinos Squad

PlayersAdil Muhammad, Burl Ryan, Campbell Johnathan, Chingwara Tafara, Chinouya Michael, Curran Ben, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madziva Neville, Masocha Ronald, Masvaure Prince, Matsiwe Bright, Mavuta Brandon, Mayavo Nyasha, Mubaiwa Wallace, Mugava Simon, Mumba Carl, Murwendo Davis, Musakanda Tarisai, Musekiwa T, Naqvi Antum, Nyathi Remembrance, Rowe Patrick
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Capacityno information yet
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