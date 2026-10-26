Match details Titans vs Warriors T20 T20 South Africa Cup 11.11.2026

T20

TIT
TIT
WAR
WAR

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, November 11, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Titans Squad

PlayersBoast Matthew, Bokako Tladi, Bosch Corbin, Brand Neil, Brevis Dewald, Coetzee Gerald, Dala CJ, De Kock Quinton, Elgar Dean, Ferreira Donovan, Gqamane Ayabulela, Klaasen Heinrich, Makhanya Sibonelo, Markram Aiden, Moonsamy Rivaldo, Ngidi Lungi, Phangiso Aaron, Shamsi Tabraiz, Twala Musawenkosi, van Heerden Joshua, Williams Lizaad
Benchno information yet

Warriors Squad

PlayersBreetzke Matthew, De Villiers Matthew, du Plessis Jean, Hermann Jordan, Jansen Marco, Kruger Patrick, Meyer Renaldo Carl Gawin, Mokgakane Andile, Mothoa Alfred, Muthusamy Senuran, Nortje Anrich, Olivier Duanne, Pillay Jiveshan, Plaatjie Siya, Qeshile Sinethemba, Rosier Diego, Second Rudi, Simetu Siya, Stubbs Tristan, Swanepoel Beyers, Van Heerden George, van Heerden Nealan, Whitehead Sean, Xengxe Bamanye
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet