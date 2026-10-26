Match details Warriors vs Western Province T20 T20 South Africa Cup 31.10.2026

T20

WAR
WAR
WEP
WEP

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, October 31, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warriors Squad

PlayersBreetzke Matthew, De Villiers Matthew, du Plessis Jean, Hermann Jordan, Jansen Marco, Kruger Patrick, Meyer Renaldo Carl Gawin, Mokgakane Andile, Mothoa Alfred, Muthusamy Senuran, Nortje Anrich, Olivier Duanne, Pillay Jiveshan, Plaatjie Siya, Qeshile Sinethemba, Rosier Diego, Second Rudi, Simetu Siya, Stubbs Tristan, Swanepoel Beyers, Van Heerden George, van Heerden Nealan, Whitehead Sean, Xengxe Bamanye
Benchno information yet

Western Province Squad

PlayersBedingham David, Bird Jonathan, Burger Nandre, De Zorzi Tony, Hendricks Beuran, James Juan, Kaplan Gavin, Kitime Sello Valintine, Linde George, Moore Edward, Mpongwana Mihlali, Nabe Mthiwekhaya, Nyaku Onke, Parnell Wayne, Paterson Dane, Simmonds Kyle, Smith Daniel, Verreynne Kyle, Waqu Liyema, Yaseen Vallie
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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