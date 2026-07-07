Match details Middlesex vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Blast 2026
|Date:
|Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, July 10, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Middlesex Squad
|Players
|Bo Cornwell Noah Bo, Bosch Eathan, Boyle Matt, Caires Joshua Michael De, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Gohar Zafar, Helm Tom, Higgins Ryan, Holden Max, Hollman Luke, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Rossington Adam
|Bench
|no information yet
Sussex Squad
|Players
|Alsop Tom, Briggs Danny, Carson Jack, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Crocombe Henry T, Currie Bradley, Foreman Bertie, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Hughes Daniel, Lamb Danny, Leaning Jack, Mills Tymal, Simpson John, Ward Harrison
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet