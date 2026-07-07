Match details Middlesex vs Sussex T20 T20 Blast 10.07.2026

T20

MID
MID
SUS
SUS

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Saturday, July 18, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 10, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Middlesex Squad

PlayersBo Cornwell Noah Bo, Bosch Eathan, Boyle Matt, Caires Joshua Michael De, Du Plooy Leus, Falconer Caleb, Gohar Zafar, Helm Tom, Higgins Ryan, Holden Max, Hollman Luke, Morgan Sebastian Herbert Bache, Rossington Adam
Benchno information yet

Sussex Squad

PlayersAlsop Tom, Briggs Danny, Carson Jack, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Crocombe Henry T, Currie Bradley, Foreman Bertie, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Hughes Daniel, Lamb Danny, Leaning Jack, Mills Tymal, Simpson John, Ward Harrison
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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