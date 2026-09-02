Match details Boland vs North West Dragons First class First Class Series South Africa 17.09.2026

First class

BOL
BOL
NOW
NOW

Match Info

Match:First Class Series South Africa 26/27
Date:Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Friday, April 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 17, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Boland Squad

PlayersAdams Ferisco, Baron Jevano, Cloete Archille, Copeland Micheal, du Toit Adrian, Fortuin Clyde, Hanabe Hlomla, Jonker Chris, Joseph Maahir, Mahima Siyabonga, Malan Janneman, Malan Pieter, Manack Imran, Mgijima Aviwe, Mnyaka Akhona, Oakes Jason, Petersen Keegan, Stuurman Glenton, van Zyl Stiaan, Viljoen Hardus, Von Berg Shaun
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North West Dragons Squad

PlayersDe Swardt Ruan, Hermann Rubin, Jansen Duan, King CJ, Lubbe Wihan, Mokoena Thabang Grant, Mungroo Kerwin, Muthusamy Senuran, Ngoepe Lesiba, Peters Gideon, Pretorius Dwaine, Pretorius Migael, Prince Meeka-eel, Seleka Caleb, Senokwane Lesego, van den Bergh Nicholas Jacques, Van Tonder Raynard
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Venue Guide

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