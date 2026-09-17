Match details Kuwait vs Kenya List a ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 28.10.2026

List a

KUW
KUW
KEN
KEN

Match Info

Match:ICC Cricket World Cup, Challenge League 2026
Date:Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Saturday, October 31, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, October 28, 2026 06:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kuwait Squad

PlayersAhmed Mirza, Amin Mohammad, Anto Clinto, Aslam Mohommed, Bhavsar Meet, Chenthamara Anudeep, Khan Shiraz, Lathif Nimish, M Mohammed Shafeeq, Monib Sayed, Patel Usman, Patel Yasin Ishak, Sandaruwan Ravija, Tahir Bilal, Zaheer Ali
Benchno information yet

Kenya Squad

PlayersBhudia Sachin, Gill Sachin, Gondaria Dhiren, Karim Irfan, Kundi Jasraj, Langat Peter, Mugabe Neil, Muthui Mwendwa Gerard, Mutua Francis Muia, Ngoche Shem, Odhiambo Nelson, Oluoch Lucas, Patel Rakep, Patel Rushab, Patel Vishil, Patel Vraj, Sharma Pushkar, Sheikh Tanzeel, Singh Sukhdeep
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet