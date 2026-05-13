Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Wednesday, May 13, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Lancashire Thunder Squad
|Players
|Jones Evelyn, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie, Penna Madeline, Morris Fi, Lister Ailsa, Johnson Grace M, Cross Kate, Norris Tara, Potts Grace, Jones Hannah
|Bench
|Carter Darcey, Ecclestone Sophie, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby
Warwickshire Squad
|Players
|Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Redmayne Georgia, Austin Meg, Pavely Charis, Freeborn Abbey, Brewer Chloe, Wraith Natasha, Taylor Mary, Davis Georgia, Baker Hannah, Brett Phoebe
|Bench
|Arlott Emily, Ellis Bethan, George Katie, Perrin Davina, Wong Issy
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet