Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.05.2026

List a

LAT
LAT

226

WAR
WAR

230

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, May 13, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersJones Evelyn, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie, Penna Madeline, Morris Fi, Lister Ailsa, Johnson Grace M, Cross Kate, Norris Tara, Potts Grace, Jones Hannah
BenchCarter Darcey, Ecclestone Sophie, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersSurenkumar Amuruthaa, Redmayne Georgia, Austin Meg, Pavely Charis, Freeborn Abbey, Brewer Chloe, Wraith Natasha, Taylor Mary, Davis Georgia, Baker Hannah, Brett Phoebe
BenchArlott Emily, Ellis Bethan, George Katie, Perrin Davina, Wong Issy

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet