Squads Somerset vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 09.09.2026

List a

SOM
SOM
LAT
LAT

Playing

SOM
SOM
LAT
LAT
First TeamSecond Team
Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

Davis Ruby

batsman

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Harris Lola

no information yet

Johnson Grace M

all rounder

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Kesteven Tilly

no information yet

Lamb Emma

all rounder

Lewis Gaby

batsman

Lister Ailsa

wicket keeper

Morris Fi

bowler

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Willis Bea

no information yet

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Bench

SOM
SOM
LAT
LAT

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet