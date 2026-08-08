Squads Somerset vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 09.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Bell Olivia
bowler
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Corney Emma
batsman
Clarke Alice
wicket keeper
Davis Ruby
batsman
Collins Danielle
batsman
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Cross Kate
bowler
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Harris Lola
no information yet
Johnson Grace M
all rounder
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Holland Niamh
bowler
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Kesteven Tilly
no information yet
Knight Heather
batsman
Lamb Emma
all rounder
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Lewis Gaby
batsman
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Lister Ailsa
wicket keeper
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Morris Fi
bowler
Robbins Mollie
bowler
Morris Sophie
bowler
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Norris Tara
bowler
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Potts Grace
bowler
Willis Bea
no information yet
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet