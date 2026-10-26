Match details Eagles vs Tuskers List a Pro50 Championship 01.11.2026

List a

EAG
EAG
TUS
TUS

Match Info

Match:Pro50 Championship 26/27
Date:Friday, October 23, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 01, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Eagles Squad

PlayersAkram Faraz, Chibhabha Chamu, Chipara Munashe, Chivanga Tanaka, Dzikiti Talent, Ervine Craig, Falao Alex, Hamza Ameer, Jaure Keith, Kamunhukamwe Tinashe, Madhevere Wesley, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masunda Larvet, Maunze Kudzai, Mufudza Tapiwa, Mugeri Prosper, Mupfudza Rodney, Mutombodzi Tinotenda, Mutsamba Travor, Muzondo Owen, Ncube Cunningham, Nenhunzi Tinashe, Ngarava Richard, Parkinson Matt, Roach Romario, Russell Alexander, Welch Matthew, Welch Nick, Zata Munashe
Benchno information yet

Tuskers Squad

PlayersAkbar Hamid Ali, Bechani Tanatswa, Chari Brian, Chigoma Allan, Chimusoro Munashe, Chiradza Alvin, Dube Mgcini, Haukozi S, James Brandon, Jongwe Luke, Madande Clive, Makoni Tanunurwa, Maposa Tawanada, Masuku Ernest, Mboyi Dalubhle, Mpofu Chris, Mpofu Nkosana, Mupariwa Taffy, Mupembe Adrian, Musekwa Sheunopa, Naqvi Awad, Ndlovu Ainsley, Nzvenga Dylan, Qadri Hamidullah, Riaz Mamoon Ur, Shara Arnold, Shumba Milton, Tinotenda Tinashe Maphosa, Tshuma Charlton, Williams Sean
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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