Match details Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds T20 Super Smash 10.01.2027

T20

Christchurch

CKI
CKI
WFI
WFI

Match Info

Match:Super Smash 26/27
Date:Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 10, 2027 04:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Canterbury Kings Squad

PlayersBowes Chad, Boyle Matt, Carter Leo, Davey Sean Benjamin, Foulkes Zak, Frew Jesse, Harper LLB, Hay Mitchell James, Henry Matt, Jamieson Kyle, Janett Scott, Latham Tom, Mariu Rhys, McConchie Cole, McKenzie Angus, Mitchell Daryl, Muller Travis, Nicholls Henry, O'Rourke William, Paul Cam, Rae Michael, Rippon Michael, Rowe Matthew Buchanan, Sheat Fraser, Shipley Henry
Benchno information yet

Wellington Firebirds Squad

PlayersAbbas Muhammad, Blundell Tom, Bracewell Michael, Dudding Liam Raymond, Greenwood Nick, Hartshorn James William, Jackson Oscar, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, McLachlan Callum, Milne Adam, Morgan Sam, Mycock Sam, Paranjpe Amogh, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Sears Ben, Severin Gareth, Smith Nathan, Snedden Michael Warwick, Tashkoff Jesse, van Beek Logan, Younghusband Peter Francis, Zeb Yahya
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumHagley Oval
CityChristchurch
Capacity8000
EndsPort Hills end
Hosts toCity end

Match has not started yet