Match details Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings T20 Super Smash 21.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, January 21, 2027 02:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Wellington Firebirds Squad
Canterbury Kings Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Basin Reserve
|City
|Wellington
|Capacity
|13000
|Ends
|Vance Stand End
|Hosts to
|Scoreboard End
Match has not started yet