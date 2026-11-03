Match details Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury Kings T20 Super Smash 21.01.2027

T20

Wellington

WFI
WFI
CKI
CKI

Match Info

Match:Super Smash 26/27
Date:Sunday, December 27, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, January 21, 2027 02:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Wellington Firebirds Squad

PlayersAbbas Muhammad, Blundell Tom, Bracewell Michael, Dudding Liam Raymond, Greenwood Nick, Hartshorn James William, Jackson Oscar, Kelly Nicholas Frederick, McLachlan Callum, Milne Adam, Morgan Sam, Mycock Sam, Paranjpe Amogh, Ravindra Rachin, Robinson Tim, Sears Ben, Severin Gareth, Smith Nathan, Snedden Michael Warwick, Tashkoff Jesse, van Beek Logan, Younghusband Peter Francis, Zeb Yahya
Benchno information yet

Canterbury Kings Squad

PlayersBowes Chad, Boyle Matt, Carter Leo, Davey Sean Benjamin, Foulkes Zak, Frew Jesse, Harper LLB, Hay Mitchell James, Henry Matt, Jamieson Kyle, Janett Scott, Latham Tom, Mariu Rhys, McConchie Cole, McKenzie Angus, Mitchell Daryl, Muller Travis, Nicholls Henry, O'Rourke William, Paul Cam, Rae Michael, Rippon Michael, Rowe Matthew Buchanan, Sheat Fraser, Shipley Henry
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumBasin Reserve
CityWellington
Capacity13000
EndsVance Stand End
Hosts toScoreboard End

Match has not started yet