Squads Essex vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Kelly Marie
batsman
Macleod Alice
batsman
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Bosch Anneke
all rounder
Knott Charli
all rounder
Gardner Joana
all rounder
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Heap Liberty
bowler
Jones Emma
no information yet
Bishop Amelie
no information yet
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Munro Sophie
bowler
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Gray Eva
bowler
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Groves Josie
bowler
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Maqsood Abtaha
bowler
Miller Florence H
batsman
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Smale Sophia
bowler
Thaker Clara
no information yet
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper