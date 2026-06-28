Squads Essex vs The Blaze T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

ESS
ESS

136

BLA
BLA

137

Playing

ESS
ESS
BLA
BLA
First TeamSecond Team
Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Bosch Anneke

all rounder

Knott Charli

all rounder

Gardner Joana

all rounder

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Bishop Amelie

no information yet

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Gray Eva

bowler

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Andrews Maria

no information yet

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Thaker Clara

no information yet

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Bench

ESS
ESS
BLA
BLA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team