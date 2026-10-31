Match details India vs Australia Test Test Series India vs Australia 29.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Test Series India vs Australia 2027
|Date:
|Thursday, January 21, 2027 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, January 29, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
India Squad
|Players
|Ashwin Ravichandran, Bharat Srikar, Gill Shubman, Iyer Shreyas, Jadeja Ravindra, Kishan Ishan, Kohli Virat, Patel Axar, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rahul KL, Shami Mohammed, Sharma Rohit, Siraj Mohammed, Unadkat Jaydev, Yadav Kuldeep Singh, Yadav Suryakumar, Yadav Umesh
|Bench
|no information yet
Australia Squad
|Players
|Agar Ashton, Boland Scott, Carey Alex, Cummins Pat, Green Cameron, Handscomb Peter, Hazlewood Josh, Head Travis, Kuhnemann Matthew, Labuschagne Marnus, Lyon Nathan, Morris Lance, Murphy Todd, Renshaw Matthew, Smith Steve, Starc Mitchell, Swepson Mitch
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|City
|Chennai
|Capacity
|38000
|Ends
|Anna Pavilion End
|Hosts to
|V Pattabhiraman Gate End
Match has not started yet