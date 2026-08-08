Match details Surrey vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 12.09.2026

List a

SUR
SUR
SOM
SOM

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, September 12, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersBrown Maitlan, Burke Emily, Capsey Alice, Chathli Kira Meghan, Chatterji Priyanaz, Coleman Tilly, Cranstone Aylish, Davidson-Richards Alice, Dhaliwal Ivreen K, Dunkley Sophia, Franklin Phoebe, Gregory Danielle, Harris Laura, King Rachel, Lambert Charlotte, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Miles Bethan, Monaghan Alice, Scholfield Paige, Smith Bryony, Spence Jemima, Wyatt Danielle
Benchno information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAnderson Ellie, Barnes Olivia, Corney Emma, Davis Ruby, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Griffiths Alex, Harris Lola, Hazell Jess, Holland Niamh, Jones Katie, Knight Heather, Learoyd Anika, Luff Sophie Natasha, Odgers Rebecca, Robbins Mollie, Skelton Chloe, Vukusic Erin, Westley Jasmine, Willis Bea
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

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