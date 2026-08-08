Squads Surrey vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 12.09.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Burke Emily
all rounder
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Corney Emma
batsman
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Davis Ruby
batsman
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Cranstone Aylish
batsman
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Harris Lola
no information yet
Dhaliwal Ivreen K
no information yet
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Holland Niamh
bowler
Franklin Phoebe
batsman
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Knight Heather
batsman
Harris Laura
batsman
Learoyd Anika
batsman
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Robbins Mollie
bowler
Miles Bethan
bowler
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Willis Bea
no information yet
Spence Jemima
batsman
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Match has not started yet