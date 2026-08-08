Squads Surrey vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 12.09.2026

List a

SUR
SUR
SOM
SOM

Playing

SUR
SUR
SOM
SOM
First TeamSecond Team
Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Burke Emily

all rounder

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Capsey Alice

all rounder

Davis Ruby

batsman

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Harris Lola

no information yet

Dhaliwal Ivreen K

no information yet

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Willis Bea

no information yet

Bench

SUR
SUR
SOM
SOM

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet