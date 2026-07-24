Squads Warwickshire vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 26.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Arlott Emily
bowler
Andrews Maria
no information yet
Baker Hannah
bowler
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Davis Georgia
bowler
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
George Katie
bowler
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Groves Josie
bowler
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Jones Emma
no information yet
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Kelly Marie
batsman
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Knott Charli
all rounder
Wong Issy
bowler
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Phillips Charley
batsman
Match has not started yet