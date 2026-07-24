Squads Warwickshire vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 26.08.2026

List a

WAR
WAR
BLA
BLA

Playing

WAR
WAR
BLA
BLA
First TeamSecond Team
Andrews Maria

no information yet

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Knott Charli

all rounder

Wong Issy

bowler

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Bench

WAR
WAR
BLA
BLA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet