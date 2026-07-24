Match details Warwickshire vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 26.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, August 26, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Warwickshire Squad
|Players
|Arlott Emily, Baker Hannah, Brett Phoebe, Brewer Chloe, Davis Georgia, Ellis Bethan, Freeborn Abbey, George Katie, Pavely Charis, Perrin Davina, Redmayne Georgia, Stonehouse Alexa, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Wong Issy, Wraith Natasha
|Bench
|no information yet
The Blaze Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet