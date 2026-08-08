Squads Warwickshire vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 03.09.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Arlott Emily
bowler
Bosch Anneke
all rounder
Baker Hannah
bowler
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Brett Phoebe
all rounder
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Davis Georgia
bowler
Gardner Joana
all rounder
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Gray Eva
bowler
Freeborn Abbey
wicket keeper
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
George Katie
bowler
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Harman Nancy
bowler
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Heap Liberty
bowler
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Macleod Alice
batsman
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Maqsood Abtaha
bowler
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Miller Florence H
batsman
Taylor Millie
no information yet
Munro Sophie
bowler
Wong Issy
bowler
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Smale Sophia
bowler
Match has not started yet