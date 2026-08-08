Squads Warwickshire vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 03.09.2026

List a

WAR
WAR
ESS
ESS

Playing

WAR
WAR
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Bosch Anneke

all rounder

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Brett Phoebe

all rounder

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Gardner Joana

all rounder

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Gray Eva

bowler

Freeborn Abbey

wicket keeper

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Taylor Millie

no information yet

Wong Issy

bowler

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Bench

WAR
WAR
ESS
ESS

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet