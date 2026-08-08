Match details Warwickshire vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 03.09.2026

List a

WAR
WAR
ESS
ESS

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 03, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersArlott Emily, Baker Hannah, Brett Phoebe, Brewer Chloe, Davis Georgia, Ellis Bethan, Freeborn Abbey, George Katie, Pavely Charis, Perrin Davina, Redmayne Georgia, Stonehouse Alexa, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Wong Issy, Wraith Natasha
Benchno information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersBosch Anneke, Carr Amara, Coppack Kate Louise, Dowse Ariana, Gardner Joana, Gray Eva, Grewcock Jodie, Griffith Cordelia, Harman Nancy, Heap Liberty, MacGregor Esmae, Macleod Alice, Maqsood Abtaha, Miller Florence H, Munro Sophie, Scrivens Grace, Smale Sophia
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

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