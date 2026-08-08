Match details Yorkshire vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 12.09.2026

List a

YOR
YOR
LAT
LAT

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, September 12, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBlackwell Ines, Boyce Georgie, Campbell Ami, Cooper Claudie, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Glenn Sarah, Hall Grace, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Langston Beth, Rainey Hannah, Slater Rachel, Thomas Erin, Thomas Olivia, Ward Maddie, Winfield Lauren, Woolston Jessica
Benchno information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersBell Olivia, Carter Darcey, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Cross Kate, Ecclestone Sophie, Gaur Mahika, Johnson Grace M, Jones Evelyn, Jones Hannah, Kesteven Tilly, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby, Lister Ailsa, Morris Fi, Morris Sophie, Norris Tara, Penna Madeline, Potts Grace, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet