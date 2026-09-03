Match details Warriors vs North West Dragons T20 CSA T20 Challenge 25.09.2026

T20

WAR
WAR
NOW
NOW

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, September 25, 2026 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Warriors Squad

PlayersBreetzke Matthew, De Villiers Matthew, du Plessis Jean, Hermann Jordan, Jansen Marco, Kruger Patrick, Meyer Renaldo Carl Gawin, Mokgakane Andile, Mothoa Alfred, Muthusamy Senuran, Nortje Anrich, Olivier Duanne, Pillay Jiveshan, Plaatjie Siya, Qeshile Sinethemba, Rosier Diego, Second Rudi, Simetu Siya, Stubbs Tristan, Swanepoel Beyers, Van Heerden George, van Heerden Nealan, Whitehead Sean, Xengxe Bamanye
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North West Dragons Squad

PlayersDe Swardt Ruan, Hermann Rubin, Jansen Duan, Lubbe Wihan, Mokoena Thabang Grant, Mungroo Kerwin, Ngoepe Lesiba, Pretorius Dwaine, Prince Meeka-eel, Seleka Caleb, Senokwane Lesego, van den Bergh Nicholas Jacques, Van Tonder Raynard
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Venue Guide

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