Match details Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen T20 Pakistan Super League 25.04.2026

T20

LQA
LQA
HYD
HYD

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, April 25, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lahore Qalandars Squad

Players
BenchAfridi Shaheen, Ali Asif, Farooq Mohammad, Hermann Rubin, Hossain Emon Parvez, Khan Haseebullah, Mir Usama, Motie Gudakesh, Naeem Muhammad, Rahman Mustafizur, Rauf Haris, Raza Sikandar, Shafique Abdullah, Shah Ubaid, Shanaka Dasun, Tahir Tayyab, Talat Hussain, Zaman Fakhar

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad

Players
BenchAli Mohammad, Ali Saad, Arif Mohammad Tayyab, Ayub Saim, Azam Hammad, Baartman Ottniel, Hussain Ahmed, Jahangir Shayan, Javed Akif, Khan Hassan, Khan Irfan, Khan Sharjeel, Khan Usman, Labuschagne Marnus, Maxwell Glenn, Mehmood Asif, Mehmood Rizwan, Meredith Riley, Perera Kusal, Sadaqat Maaz, Shah Hunain

Venue Guide

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