Match details Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 24.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Tuesday, November 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Bengal Squad
Uttar Pradesh Squad
|Players
|Chikara Swastik, Dayal Yash, Dhankar Jasmer, Goswami Abhishek, Jurel Dhruv, Kaushik Madhav, Khan Mohsin, Kumar Bhuvneshwar, Rai Atal Bihari Vipin, Rana Nitish, Rizvi Sameer, Sharma Karan, Singh Rinku, Singh Shiva, Tyagi Kartik, Veer Prashant, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Prince
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet