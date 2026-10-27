Match details Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 24.11.2026

T20

BEN
BEN
UTP
UTP

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, November 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bengal Squad

PlayersAhmed Shahbaz, Bal Suvankar, Barman Prayas Ray, Boken Ompal, Chaudhary Saksham, Chowdhury Ritwik Roy, Das Sandipan, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gandhi Shakir Habib, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Halder Debopratim, Kaif MD, Khaira Ranjot Singh, Kumar Mukesh, Kumar Ravi, Lal Karan, Maity Kaushik, Pan Agniv, Paul Ankur, Porel Abhishek, Porel Ishan, Pramanik Pradipta, Purohit Aditya, Sarkar Subham, Tiwari Anurag Shubhash
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Uttar Pradesh Squad

PlayersChikara Swastik, Dayal Yash, Dhankar Jasmer, Goswami Abhishek, Jurel Dhruv, Kaushik Madhav, Khan Mohsin, Kumar Bhuvneshwar, Rai Atal Bihari Vipin, Rana Nitish, Rizvi Sameer, Sharma Karan, Singh Rinku, Singh Shiva, Tyagi Kartik, Veer Prashant, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Prince
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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