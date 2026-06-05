Squads Surrey vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Macleod Alice
batsman
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Heap Liberty
bowler
Spence Jemima
batsman
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Gardner Joana
all rounder
Harris Laura
batsman
Miller Florence H
batsman
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Smale Sophia
bowler
Moore Kalea
bowler
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Munro Sophie
bowler
Miles Bethan
bowler
Gray Eva
bowler
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Cranstone Aylish
batsman
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Burke Emily
all rounder
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Jones Emma
no information yet
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Maqsood Abtaha
bowler