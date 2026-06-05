Squads Surrey vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

SUR
SUR

149

ESS
ESS

145

Playing

SUR
SUR
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Smith Bryony

all rounder

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Gardner Joana

all rounder

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Gray Eva

bowler

Bench

SUR
SUR
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Burke Emily

all rounder

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Jones Emma

no information yet

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder