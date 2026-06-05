Match details Surrey vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

SUR
SUR

149

ESS
ESS

145

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 05, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersSmith Bryony, Chathli Kira Meghan, Davidson-Richards Alice, Spence Jemima, Scholfield Paige, Harris Laura, Monaghan Alice, Moore Kalea, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Miles Bethan, Gregory Danielle, Cranstone Aylish
BenchBurke Emily, Chatterji Priyanaz, Coleman Tilly, Jones Emma, Stonehouse Alexa, Wyatt Danielle

Essex Squad

PlayersScrivens Grace, Macleod Alice, Heap Liberty, Grewcock Jodie, Gardner Joana, Miller Florence H, Smale Sophia, Carr Amara, Munro Sophie, Gray Eva, Coppack Kate Louise
BenchBlinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Castle Kelly, Dowse Ariana, Griffith Cordelia, MacGregor Esmae, Maqsood Abtaha, Penna Madeline, Winfield Lauren

Venue Guide

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