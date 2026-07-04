Otago Volts Cricket Team Players

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Otago Volts

Fuller, James

New Zealand

Ferns, Danru

New Zealand

Rutherford, Hamish

New Zealand

Rippon, Michael

Netherlands

Muller, Travis

South Africa

Duffy, Jacob

New Zealand

Foxcroft, Dean

South Africa

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

New Zealand

Finnie, Joshua Liam

New Zealand

Phillips, Glenn

New Zealand

Rae, Michael

New Zealand

Hazeldine, Andrew Thomas Edward

England

Lockrose, Ben

New Zealand

Chu, Max

New Zealand

Phillips, Dale

New Zealand

McKay, Jarrod

New Zealand

Gibson, Jacob Michael

New Zealand

Cumming, Jacob Mark

New Zealand

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

New Zealand

McKenzie, Angus

South Africa

Carter, Leo

New Zealand

Ma'ara Ave

New Zealand

Lee, Brett

Australia

Kelly, Nicholas Frederick

New Zealand

Smith, Nathan

New Zealand

Georgeson, Luke

New Zealand

Johnson, Troy Manning

New Zealand

Holder, Jason

Barbados

Raine, Ben

England

Boyle, John Christopher Thwaites

New Zealand

Cox, Ben

England

Clinton, Ruben

USA

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

New Zealand

McClenaghan, Mitchell

New Zealand

Todd, Jamal

Jones, Tom

New Zealand

Cumming, Zac

New Zealand

Clarke, Mason

New Zealand

Rodden, Bradley

New zealand

Beaton, Tom

Australia

Broom, Neil

New zealand

Kitchen, Anaru Kyle

New zealand

Viljoen, Christoffel

Namibia

Wilson, Brad

New zealand

Craig, Mark Donald

New zealand

Barnes, Warren Dale

New zealand

Hunter, Jack Sean

New zealand

Hicks, Shawn

New zealand

Renwick, Mitchell

New zealand

Kwant, Nick Michael

New zealand

Tasman-Jones, Joshua John

New zealand

Hawkins, Camden Thomas

New zealand

Clout, Tommy

New zealand

Wheeler-Greenall, Beckham

James Whelan, Ryan Leonard

New zealand

Kindley, Hunter

New Zealand

Vimukthi, Lahiru

New zealand

Hugo Bogue

New zealand

Sixton, Harry