Squads Dolphins vs Western Province First class First Class Series South Africa 19.11.2026

First class

DOL
DOL
WEP
WEP

Playing

DOL
DOL
WEP
WEP
First TeamSecond Team
Bedingham David

wicket keeper

Bedja Wesley

no information yet

Bosch Eathan

all rounder

Cele Okuhle

all rounder

James Juan

all rounder

Gilson Sean

no information yet

Kaplan Gavin

wicket keeper

Linde George

all rounder

Parsons Bryce

all rounder

Nyaku Onke

all rounder

Roelofsen Grant

wicket keeper

Smuts JJ

all rounder

van Staden Slade

no information yet

Verreynne Kyle

wicket keeper

Bench

DOL
DOL
WEP
WEP

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet