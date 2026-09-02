Squads Dolphins vs Western Province First class First Class Series South Africa 19.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ackerman Marques
batsman
Bedingham David
wicket keeper
Baartman Ottniel
bowler
Bedja Wesley
no information yet
Bosch Eathan
all rounder
Bird Jonathan
batsman
Cele Okuhle
all rounder
Burger Nandre
bowler
Dithole Tshepang
batsman
De Zorzi Tony
batsman
Dupavillon Daryn
bowler
Hendricks Beuran
bowler
Erwee Sarel
batsman
James Juan
all rounder
Gilson Sean
no information yet
Kaplan Gavin
wicket keeper
Maharaj Keshav
bowler
Kitime Sello Valintine
all rounder
Miller David
batsman
Linde George
all rounder
Naicker Theesan
bowler
Moore Edward
batsman
Parsons Bryce
all rounder
Mpongwana Mihlali
bowler
Phehlukwayo Andile
all rounder
Nabe Mthiwekhaya
bowler
Porteous Bradley
batsman
Nyaku Onke
all rounder
Roelofsen Grant
wicket keeper
Parnell Wayne
bowler
Smith Jason
batsman
Paterson Dane
bowler
Smuts JJ
all rounder
Simmonds Kyle
bowler
Subrayen Prenelan
all rounder
Smith Daniel
batsman
van Staden Slade
no information yet
Smith Kenan
batsman
Zondo Khaya
batsman
Verreynne Kyle
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet