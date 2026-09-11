Match details Lions vs Warriors First class First Class Series South Africa 10.12.2026

First class

LIO
LIO
WAR
WAR

Match Info

Match:First Class Series South Africa 26/27
Date:Thursday, September 10, 2026 - Friday, April 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, December 10, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lions Squad

PlayersAbrahams Cole, Dawood Junaid, Esterhuizen Connor, Fortuin Bjorn, Hamza Zubayr, Hendricks Dominic, Hermann Ronan, Magala Sisanda, Makwetu Wandile, Manack Muhammad, Maphaka Kwena, Moreki Tshepo, Mulder Wiaan, Ndwandwa Tsepo, Olivier Duanne, Peter Nqabayomzi, Potgieter Delano, Rabada Kagiso, Rickelton Ryan, Siboto Malusi, Sipamla Lutho, van Biljon Marco, van Buuren Mitchell, Van der Dussen Rassie, Yusuf Codi Ethan
Benchno information yet

Warriors Squad

PlayersBreetzke Matthew, Hermann Jordan, Jansen Marco, Kruger Patrick, Meyer Renaldo Carl Gawin, Mnyanda Aphiwe, Mokgakane Andile, Mothoa Alfred, Nortje Anrich, Pillay Jiveshan, Plaatjie Siya, Qeshile Sinethemba, Rosier Diego, Second Rudi, Simetu Siya, Stubbs Tristan, Swanepoel Beyers, Van Heerden George, van Heerden Nealan, Whitehead Sean, Xengxe Bamanye
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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