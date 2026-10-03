Match details New South Wales Blues vs Queensland Bulls First class Sheffield Shield 21.11.2026

First class

BLU
BLU
BUL
BUL

Match Info

Match:Sheffield Shield 26/27
Date:Tuesday, October 06, 2026 - Thursday, March 25, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 21, 2026 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

New South Wales Blues Squad

PlayersAbbott Sean, Bird Jackson, Cummins Pat, Davies Joel, Davies Oliver, Dwarshuis Ben, Edwards Jack, Gilkes Matthew, Green Chris, Hackney Ryan, Hadley Ryan, Hatcher Liam, Hazlewood Josh, Henriques Moises, Hicks Ryan, Holt Baxter J, Hughes Daniel, Kerr Hayden, Konstas Sam, Lyon Nathan, Macdonald Blake, Nikitaras Blake, Nisbet Jack, Patterson Kurtis, Pawson Ross, Salzmann William, Sangha Jason, Sangha Tanveer, Shaw Lachlan, Smith Steve, Smith Steven Barry, Starc Mitchell, Stobo Charles, Tremain Chris, Verma Hunar, Warner David, Zampa Adam
Benchno information yet

Queensland Bulls Squad

PlayersBartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bryant Max, Burdon Hugo, Burns Joe, Clayton Jack, Edwards Blake, Jain Aryan, Khawaja Usman, Labuschagne Marnus, McDermott Ben, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Sandhu Gurinder, Sinfield Jack, Steketee Mark, Street Bryce, Sully Connor, Swepson Mitch, Weibgen Hugh, Whitney Tom, Wildermuth Jack
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet