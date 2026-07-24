Match details Hampshire vs Lancashire Thunder List a One-Day Cup, Women 26.08.2026

List a

HAM
HAM
LAT
LAT

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 26, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAdams Georgia, Bell Lauren, Bouchier Maia, Dattani Naomi, Gibb Daisy, Hardwick Hannah, Kemp Freya, Lee Ava Georgina, McCaughan Ella, Norgrove Abigale, Smith Linsey, Southby Rhianna, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Sturge Megan, Sweet Francesca, Tulloch Poppy, Tyson Bex, Tyson Rebecca, Wellington Amanda
Benchno information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersBell Olivia, Carter Darcey, Clarke Alice, Collins Danielle, Cross Kate, Ecclestone Sophie, Gaur Mahika, Johnson Grace M, Jones Evelyn, Jones Hannah, Kesteven Tilly, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby, Lister Ailsa, Morris Fi, Morris Sophie, Norris Tara, Penna Madeline, Potts Grace, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet