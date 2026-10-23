Match details Mountaineers vs Tuskers List a Pro50 Championship 23.10.2026

List a

MOU
MOU
TUS
TUS

Match Info

Match:Pro50 Championship 26/27
Date:Friday, October 23, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, October 23, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mountaineers Squad

PlayersBennet Brian, Bonyongwe Nigel, Chiora Tinashe, Chitumba Clive, Gopito Baxton, Gumbie Joylord, Kasuza Kevin, Macheke Hendrichs, Magodo Spencer, Makauyo Tariro, Maruma Timycen, Masakadza Shingi, Masakadza Wellington, Masara John, Masekesa Vincent, Mhlanga Fortune, Mirza Mohammad Salman, Moor Peter, Muchawaya Tinashe, Mugeri Prosper, Munyonga Tony, Myers Dion, Nyauchi Victor, Schadendorf Dane, Shungu Mashford, Tiripano Donald
Benchno information yet

Tuskers Squad

PlayersAkbar Hamid Ali, Bechani Tanatswa, Chari Brian, Chigoma Allan, Chimusoro Munashe, Dube Mgcini, Haukozi S, James Brandon, Jongwe Luke, Madande Clive, Makoni Tanunurwa, Maposa Tawanada, Masuku Ernest, Mboyi Dalubhle, Mpofu Chris, Mpofu Nkosana, Mupariwa Taffy, Mupembe Adrian, Musekwa Sheunopa, Naqvi Awad, Ndlovu Ainsley, Nzvenga Dylan, Qadri Hamidullah, Riaz Mamoon Ur, Shara Arnold, Shumba Milton, Tinotenda Tinashe Maphosa, Tshuma Charlton, Williams Sean
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Venue Guide

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