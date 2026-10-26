Match details Mid West Rhinos vs Eagles List a Pro50 Championship 20.11.2026

List a

MWR
MWR
EAG
EAG

Match Info

Match:Pro50 Championship 26/27
Date:Friday, October 23, 2026 - Sunday, April 11, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, November 20, 2026 07:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mid West Rhinos Squad

PlayersAdil Muhammad, Burl Ryan, Campbell Johnathan, Chingwara Tafara, Chinouya Michael, Curran Ben, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Madziva Neville, Masocha Ronald, Masvaure Prince, Matsiwe Bright, Mavuta Brandon, Mayavo Nyasha, Mubaiwa Wallace, Mugava Simon, Mumba Carl, Murwendo Davis, Musakanda Tarisai, Musekiwa T, Naqvi Antum, Nyathi Remembrance, Rowe Patrick
Benchno information yet

Eagles Squad

PlayersAkram Faraz, Chibhabha Chamu, Chipara Munashe, Chivanga Tanaka, Dzikiti Talent, Ervine Craig, Falao Alex, Hamza Ameer, Jaure Keith, Kamunhukamwe Tinashe, Madhevere Wesley, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masunda Larvet, Maunze Kudzai, Mufudza Tapiwa, Mugeri Prosper, Mupfudza Rodney, Mutombodzi Tinotenda, Mutsamba Travor, Muzondo Owen, Ncube Cunningham, Nenhunzi Tinashe, Ngarava Richard, Parkinson Matt, Roach Romario, Russell Alexander, Welch Matthew, Welch Nick, Zata Munashe
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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