Squads Surrey vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 11.07.2026

T20

SUR
SUR
HAM
HAM

Playing

SUR
SUR
HAM
HAM
First TeamSecond Team
Buckle Anna

no information yet

Burke Emily

all rounder

Bishop Megan

no information yet

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Bristowe Eliza

no information yet

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Knott Charli

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Bench

SUR
SUR
HAM
HAM

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet