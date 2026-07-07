Match details Surrey vs Hampshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 11.07.2026

T20

SUR
SUR
HAM
HAM

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersBuckle Anna, Burke Emily, Chathli Kira Meghan, Chatterji Priyanaz, Coleman Tilly, Gregory Danielle, Jones Emma, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Miles Bethan, Moore Kalea, Scholfield Paige, Smith Bryony, Stonehouse Alexa, Wyatt Danielle
Benchno information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAdams Georgia, Bell Lauren, Bishop Megan, Bouchier Maia, Bristowe Eliza, Dattani Naomi, Davies Freya, Gibb Daisy, Hardwick Hannah, Harman Nancy, Kemp Freya, Knott Charli, Lee Ava Georgina, McCaughan Ella, Mullan Daisy, Norgrove Abigale, Perry Ellyse, Smith Linsey, Southby Rhianna, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Sturge Megan, Sweet Francesca, Taylor Mary, Tulloch Poppy, Tyson Rebecca, Wellington Amanda
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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