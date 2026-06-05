Match details Yorkshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

YOR
YOR

134

DUR
DUR

155

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Durham won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 05, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersWinfield Lauren, Thomas Erin, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Glenn Sarah, Clarke Alice, Ward Maddie, Cooper Claudie, Blackwell Ines, Rainey Hannah, Duckworth Rebecca
BenchBoyce Georgie, Breese Olvia, Campbell Ami, Fackrell Ria, Garton Holly, Hall Grace, Langston Beth, Lee Jeanie, Lonsdale Frances, Love Amelia, Marshall Laura, McColl Megan, Nightingale Ellie M, Oliver Amelia, Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate, Slater Rachel, Thomas Olivia, Woolston Jessica, Wrightson Emma

Durham Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Heath Bess, Graham Heather, Rodgers Mia, Thompson Grace, Glen Abigail, Turner Sophia, Windsor Emily, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie
BenchBates Suzie, Dobson Leah, Filer Lauren, Fraser Katherine, Marlow Emma, Robson Harriet, Rook Freya, Scott Lizzie, Trotter Laura, Turner Phoebe, Whiting Emily, Wilson Tahlia

Venue Guide

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