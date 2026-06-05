Squads Yorkshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026

T20

YOR
YOR

134

DUR
DUR

155

Playing

YOR
YOR
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Heath Bess

wicket keeper

Graham Heather

all rounder

Rodgers Mia

wicket keeper

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Blackwell Ines

no information yet

Johnson Trudy

all rounder

Bench

YOR
YOR
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Bates Suzie

all rounder

Breese Olvia

no information yet

Garton Holly

no information yet

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Robson Harriet

no information yet

Rook Freya

no information yet

Lee Jeanie

no information yet

Trotter Laura

no information yet

Love Amelia

no information yet

McColl Megan

all rounder

Wilson Tahlia

wicket keeper

Oliver Amelia

no information yet

Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate

no information yet

Woolston Jessica

all rounder

Wrightson Emma

no information yet