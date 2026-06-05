Squads Yorkshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 05.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Thomas Erin
batsman
Villiers Mady
bowler
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Graham Heather
all rounder
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Rodgers Mia
wicket keeper
Clarke Alice
wicket keeper
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Ward Maddie
batsman
Glen Abigail
batsman
Cooper Claudie
bowler
Turner Sophia
bowler
Blackwell Ines
no information yet
Windsor Emily
batsman
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Johnson Trudy
all rounder
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Levick Katie
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Bates Suzie
all rounder
Breese Olvia
no information yet
Dobson Leah
batsman
Campbell Ami
batsman
Filer Lauren
bowler
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Fraser Katherine
bowler
Garton Holly
no information yet
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Hall Grace
bowler
Robson Harriet
no information yet
Langston Beth
bowler
Rook Freya
no information yet
Lee Jeanie
no information yet
Scott Lizzie
bowler
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Trotter Laura
no information yet
Love Amelia
no information yet
Turner Phoebe
bowler
Marshall Laura
batsman
Whiting Emily
bowler
McColl Megan
all rounder
Wilson Tahlia
wicket keeper
Nightingale Ellie M
all rounder
Oliver Amelia
no information yet
Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate
no information yet
Slater Rachel
bowler
Thomas Olivia
bowler
Woolston Jessica
all rounder
Wrightson Emma
no information yet