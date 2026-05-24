Match details Yorkshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026

T20

YOR
YOR

133

SUR
SUR

134

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 24, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersWinfield Lauren, Thomas Erin, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Campbell Ami, Thomas Olivia, Ward Maddie, Langston Beth, Slater Rachel, Fackrell Ria, Garton Holly
BenchBlackwell Ines, Boyce Georgie, Breese Olvia, Cooper Claudie, Duckworth Rebecca, Glenn Sarah, Hall Grace, Lee Jeanie, Lonsdale Frances, Love Amelia, Marshall Laura, McColl Megan, Nightingale Ellie M, Oliver Amelia, Pollard Elicia, Rainey Hannah, Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate, Woolston Jessica, Wrightson Emma

Surrey Squad

PlayersSmith Bryony, Chathli Kira Meghan, Davidson-Richards Alice, Spence Jemima, Scholfield Paige, Harris Laura, Monaghan Alice, Moore Kalea, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Chatterji Priyanaz, Gregory Danielle
BenchBurke Emily, Coleman Tilly, Jones Emma, Miles Bethan, Stonehouse Alexa, Wyatt Danielle

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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