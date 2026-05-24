Squads Yorkshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Thomas Erin
batsman
Chathli Kira Meghan
batsman
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Davidson-Richards Alice
all rounder
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Spence Jemima
batsman
Campbell Ami
batsman
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Thomas Olivia
bowler
Harris Laura
batsman
Ward Maddie
batsman
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Langston Beth
bowler
Moore Kalea
bowler
Slater Rachel
bowler
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Chatterji Priyanaz
all rounder
Garton Holly
no information yet
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Blackwell Ines
no information yet
Burke Emily
all rounder
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Breese Olvia
no information yet
Jones Emma
no information yet
Cooper Claudie
bowler
Miles Bethan
bowler
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Hall Grace
bowler
Lee Jeanie
no information yet
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Love Amelia
no information yet
Marshall Laura
batsman
McColl Megan
all rounder
Nightingale Ellie M
all rounder
Oliver Amelia
no information yet
Pollard Elicia
all rounder
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate
no information yet
Woolston Jessica
all rounder
Wrightson Emma
no information yet