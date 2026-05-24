Squads Yorkshire vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 24.05.2026

T20

YOR
YOR

133

SUR
SUR

134

Playing

YOR
YOR
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Garton Holly

no information yet

Bench

YOR
YOR
SUR
SUR
First TeamSecond Team
Blackwell Ines

no information yet

Burke Emily

all rounder

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Breese Olvia

no information yet

Jones Emma

no information yet

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Lee Jeanie

no information yet

Love Amelia

no information yet

McColl Megan

all rounder

Oliver Amelia

no information yet

Pollard Elicia

all rounder

Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate

no information yet

Woolston Jessica

all rounder

Wrightson Emma

no information yet